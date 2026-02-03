The Business Times

Pfizer beats Q4 profit estimates on strong drug demand

Robust demand for its heart and oncology drugs helped achieve total sales for the quarter of US$17.56 billion

Summarise
Published Tue, Feb 3, 2026 · 09:21 PM
    • Pfizer has already warned of challenges it expects over the next few years and has said that it does not expect to return to revenue growth until 2029.
    • Pfizer has already warned of challenges it expects over the next few years and has said that it does not expect to return to revenue growth until 2029. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [WASHINGTON] Pfizer on Tuesday (Feb 3) reported fourth-quarter profit above Wall Street estimates, as sustained demand for older drugs such as blood thinner Eliquis helped offset fading sales of its Covid products.

    The upbeat results land as Pfizer navigates falling demand for its Covid-19 products and faces the upcoming patent expirations on several of its older drugs, which will allow cheaper generics to enter the market.

    Pfizer has already warned of challenges it expects over the next few years and has said that it does not expect to return to revenue growth until 2029. The company is banking on developing new blockbuster medicines, including obesity drugs acquired through recent deals, to help drive that recovery.

    Robust demand for its heart and oncology drugs helped achieve total sales for the quarter of US$17.56 billion, compared with analysts’ average expectation of US$16.95 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

    On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of 66 cents per share, compared to analysts estimates of 57 cents per share. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    PfizerCorporate earnings

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More