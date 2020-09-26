You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Pine Capital about to lose listing sponsor

Asian Corporate Advisors will stop its sponsorship on Sept 27; compliance concerns cited
Sat, Sep 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

Singapore

TROUBLED Catalist-listed investment firm Pine Capital will lose its listing sponsor over the weekend because of compliance concerns, the board disclosed in a filing on Friday.

The board is now in talks with potential sponsor candidates, it added, although it warned that...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Rocked by allegations, Novena Global Healthcare board takes over running of firm from Loh cousins

OK Lim slapped with second charge of abetting Hin Leong worker in forgery

MNACT expands investment mandate, acquires 50% stake in Seoul office building

FCT provides updates on portfolio tenants' sales, shopper traffic and asset valuation

Old sins cast long shadows at China Environment

Exxon narrows bidders for US$3b assets in Malaysia

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 25, 2020 11:10 PM
Companies & Markets

AnAn International unit to take majority stake in French heating system installer

A SUBSIDIARY of Mainboard-listed fuel oil trader AnAn International will take a 70 per cent stake in a French energy...

Sep 25, 2020 10:58 PM
Companies & Markets

Sincap looking for new CFO and audit committee chairman, board tells bourse

CATALIST-LISTED Sincap Group does not know of any undisclosed concerns that should be brought to shareholders'...

Sep 25, 2020 10:57 PM
Banking & Finance

Citadel Securities doubled profit as dominance grew in wild 2020

[NEW YORK] In the last week of March, with the Covid-19 pandemic upending lives and markets, Ken Griffin started...

Sep 25, 2020 10:46 PM
Transport

Boeing 737 MAX could get EU clearance 'by year's end'

[PARIS] Boeing's troubled 737 MAX airliner, grounded for 18 months after two deadly accidents, could receive...

Sep 25, 2020 10:35 PM
Companies & Markets

Police probe New Silkroutes over possible Securities and Futures Act breach

MAINBOARD-LISTED health-care provider New Silkroutes Group has been told to hand over information and papers for a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Novena Global Healthcare board distances itself from Loh cousins, sets up panel to probe 'forged' accounts

Lim Oon Kuin faces second charge of abetting Hin Leong worker in forgery

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Wilmar, Hanwell, Tat Seng, Neo Group

US: S&P 500, Dow extend longest losing spree in a year

Carousell aims for exit within 4 years, possibly at value of US$1.1b or more

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.