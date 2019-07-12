You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Pine Capital gets letters of demand from HK firm to terminate deal

Fri, Jul 12, 2019 - 10:37 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

PINE Capital's plans to buy a 51 per cent stake in Hong Kong-based asset management firm Silver Tree Hong Kong for HK$2.55 million (S$440,000) in shares may have hit a snag. 

On Friday, the Catalist-listed financial services firm said it received two letters of demand from solicitors acting for Silver Tree's sole shareholder David Sarkis, seeking to terminate the share purchase agreement and compensation of HK$10 million.

The acquisition was to be made in two stages. Pine Capital would acquire the first 9.9 per cent stake in Silver Tree upon the successful completion of due diligence and relevant approvals. The remaining 41.1 per cent would be acquired upon obtaining further approvals, including from Pine Capital shareholders. 

Mr Sarkis, through his solicitors, said in the letters dated July 9 that Pine Capital did not allot and issue the consideration shares for the first stage by the extended long-stop date. He is thus exercising his right to terminate the acquisition. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He is also demanding compensation of HK$10 million for losses "due to the fall in market value of licenced fund management companies in Hong Kong regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong permitted to carry out asset management services".

The compensation is also for losses "due to monies owing for the purpose of the funding requirements" of Silver Tree and losing the chance to acquire the consideration shares. 

Pine Capital said it is in consultation with its legal advisers and will make further announcements as appropriate in due course.

However, the firm also reiterated that the consideration for the deal was to be paid in shares, not cash, and that the valuation of Silver Tree is HK$5 million.

It added that consultation with the Singapore Exchange was needed as the proposed acquisition had involved "negative figures".

"As at the date of this announcement, the company and the vendor have yet to finalise the consultation paper required by the Exchange. As such, the company is unable to issue and allot any shares to the vendor," Pine Capital said.

Companies & Markets

WBL not involved in sourcing end placees in share sale: UE

SPH Q3 net profit falls 44% to S$26.2m

AusGroup unit secures A$30m construction contract

HMI appoints independent financial adviser for privatisation deal

GK Goh gets SGX nod to delist Boardroom; deadline for shareholders to accept offer extended

Spackman unit to start filming next major film in second-half of 2019

Editor's Choice

BP_PRINT2_120719_2.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Stocks

SGX shifts voluntary delisting power balance to minorities

BP_PRINT1_120719_1.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Delistings and the 'independence' of IFAs

BP_Hyflux_120719_8.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux 'progressing' towards Utico deal for S$400m lifeline

Most Read

1 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
2 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
3 Greedy food industry to blame for obesity, diabetes epidemics
4 Sun Venture granted exclusive due diligence for 71 Robinson Rd
5 Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_cbd_120719_51.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%

doc766qfn275ky1lp9atp1t_doc73lcegd0s14hhc5heuq.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_cbd_120719_63.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Big miss in Q2 GDP darkens technical recession clouds, raises odds of MAS easing: analysts

Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore not expecting full-year recession at this point, says DPM Heng Swee Keat

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly