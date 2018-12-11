You are here

Pine Capital in proposed deal to buy stake in Hong Kong asset management firm Silver Tree

Tue, Dec 11, 2018 - 8:47 AM
CATALIST-LISTED financial services group Pine Capital on Monday entered into an agreement with individual David Sarkis for the proposed acquisition of up to a 51 per cent or 20.6 million share stake in Hong Kong-based asset management firm Silver Tree Hong Kong for a total of HK$2.55 million (S$447,368.43).

Mr Sarkis, a financial industry veteran with over 27 years' experience, heads Silver Tree's investment management team and is its sole shareholder prior to the completion of the deal.

The acquisition will be made in two stages. The first will see the acquisition of a 9.9 per cent or a four million share stake in Silver Tree for HK$495,000 subject to satisfactory due diligence by Pine Capital on Silver Tree. The second stage will see the acquisition of a 41.1 per stake or 16.6 million share stake in Silver Tree for HK$2.06 million.

The consideration will be payable through the allotment and issue of new ordinary shares in Pine Capital at an issue price of S$0.0027 per consideration share. Pine Capital will issue 32.2 million shares to Mr Sarkis at the completion of the first stage of the sale and a further 133.5 million shares at the completion of the second stage.

The issue price represents a premium of 170 per cent to the volume-weighted average price of S$0.001 per share as at Dec 7, the last market day preceding the date of the share purchase agreement.

Pine Capital said that the intention of the acquisition is to enhance "its service capacity in the asset management industry by accessing broader sources of capital flows".

In a filing with the Singapore Exchange, Pine Capital also said that the acquisition will broaden its client base, procure new sources of revenue for the group and allow for it to leverage Silver Tree to break into the Hong Kong market.

"In addition, the proposed acquisition is a faster, more efficient manner for the group to obtain the type 9 (asset management) licence, as opposed to application for a new licence by the group," Pine Capital said.

Silver Tree was incorporated in Hong Kong in June 2010. It has an issued and paid-up share capital of HK$40.4 million consisting of some 40.4 million ordinary shares.

