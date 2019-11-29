Pine Capital terminates MOU to develop land in Sri Lanka

PINE Capital Group has terminated an agreement with the Sri Lanka Council to develop land there, due to the "political situation and other

complex factors in Sri Lanka which has undermined investor confidence", the Catalist-listed investment firm said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Provincial Council of the Eastern Province of Sri Lanka was for the investment and development of a parcel of land in the Eastern Province of Sri Lanka, and the council accepted the notice of termination on Nov 27.

In December last year, Pine Capital said the total investment in the project was conservatively expected to be at least US$3 billion.

The company had said then that it envisions an integrated hospitality and lifestyle township comprising luxury resorts, hotels, serviced apartments, an international fashion design institute, and a convention centre to cater for fashion and lifestyle events.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Subsequently in July this year, Pine Capital entered into an agreement to extend the MOU for a year from June 19, 2019, till June 18, 2020.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Earlier this week, the company which recently ended its legal tussle with a former chairman, announced that its latest executive chairman had left the company.

Trading in Pine Capital shares has been suspended since March.