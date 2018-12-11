You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Pine Capital to buy up to 51% of Hong Kong investment firm for HK$2.55m in shares

Tue, Dec 11, 2018 - 8:47 AM
UPDATED Tue, Dec 11, 2018 - 9:46 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

FINANCIAL services group Pine Capital plans to buy up to a 51 per cent stake in Hong Kong-based asset management firm Silver Tree Hong Kong for HK$2.55 million (S$447,368.43) in shares, according to an announcement on Tuesday before the market opened.

The acquisition will be made in two stages. Pine Capital will acquire the first 9.9 per cent stake in Silver Tree upon the successful completion of due diligence and relevant approvals. The remaining 41.1 per cent will be acquired upon obtaining further approvals, including from Pine Capital shareholders. The seller of the Silver Tree shares is David Sarkis, a 27-year financial industry veteran who currently heads Silver Tree's investment management team and is its sole shareholder.

The consideration for the purchase will be met by the issuance of 165.7 million new Pine Capital shares at 0.27 Singapore cent apiece, which is a 170 per cent premium to Pine Capital's volume-weighted average price of 0.1 Singapore cent on Dec 7.

The new shares represent 2.84 per cent of Pine Capital's outstanding issued shares as at Dec 7. The company had however proposed a placement of 799 million new shares at 0.27 Singapore cent per share on Nov 27, and has taken a convertible loan facility that could be converted into one billion new shares at 0.27 Singapore cent each. Including the placement and assuming the convertible loan is fully converted, the consideration shares for the Silver Tree acquisition will represent about 2.1 per cent of Pine Capital's enlarged share base.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Pine Capital said that the intention of the acquisition is to enhance "its service capacity in the asset management industry by accessing broader sources of capital flows". Silver Tree will help Pine Capital to broaden its client base, to procure new sources of revenue and to obtain the required licence to break into the Hong Kong market, the company said.

Silver Tree was incorporated in Hong Kong in June 2010. It posted a net loss of HK$10.8 million for the year ended Dec 31, 2017, and had a net tangible asset value of HK$9.5 million as at end-2017.

Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: EpiCentre, Hong Leong Asia, Great Eastern, China Star Food

China Star Food proposes 1-for-1 rights issue at 1.5 S cents per rights share

Great Eastern to buy Indonesia insurance firm for US$28m

Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts

Beware 'value traps' in bargain bins: fund managers

EpiCentre's proposed S$400m reverse takeover is off

Editor's Choice

BT_20181211_LMXVALUE_3640093.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts

BT_20181211_LSPRIVATE11_3639983.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore private banks target Middle East, NRI clients

BT_20181211_LLNICO_3640017.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nico Steel forges ahead with new higher-margin strategy

Most Read

1 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
2 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
3 Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out
4 Failure to recognise vulnerabilities behind my error in Noble
5 Landmark Tower buyer continues to seek funds to finance collective sale
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181211_LMXVALUE_3640093.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts

Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern to buy Indonesia insurance firm for US$28m

nz-parkviwe-121219.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Real Estate

Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price

Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: EpiCentre, Hong Leong Asia, Great Eastern, China Star Food

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening