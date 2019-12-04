You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ping An's OneConnect launches US IPO of up to US$504m

Wed, Dec 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

PING AN Insurance's OneConnect Financial Technology launched a US initial public offering (IPO) of up to US$504 million on Tuesday, reducing both its target offering size and valuation.

The unit of China's biggest insurer by market value, Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, is selling 36 million American depositary shares (ADSs) at an indicative range of US$12 to US$14 a share, according to its updated prospectus with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The price range values OneConnect at between about US$4.5 billion and US$5.5 billion in its long-awaited public offering, said people with knowledge of the matter. That is well below its US$7.5 billion valuation last year when it raised US$750 million in its maiden funding round from investors including Japan's SoftBank and financial firm SBI Group.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That potentially would make for a down round - a fall in valuation following a new investment - of a tech-related firm.

SEE ALSO

Ping An's OneConnect to launch US$500m US IPO on Tuesday in rare down round: sources

The float comes as tech investor SoftBank smarts from the abandoned share sale of major portfolio firm WeWork, as well as its first quarterly loss in 14 years dragged down by an US$8.9 billion hit at its giant Vision Fund, through which it invested in OneConnect.

Ping An and OneConnect declined to comment on the latter's valuation. The people declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

OneConnect, which provides technology solutions to small and medium-sized financial institutions, was eyeing a valuation of about US$8 billion and an IPO of up to US$1 billion, sources told Reuters in June.

It changed the listing venue to New York from Hong Kong a few months ago in the hope of achieving a higher valuation, with massive anti-government protests in Hong Kong making markets jittery.

If a "greenshoe" or over-allotment option is fully exercised, the company could raise up to US$580 million. Each ADS represents three ordinary shares, the prospectus showed.

OneConnect had revenue of 1.55 billion yuan (S$300 million) in the first nine months of 2019, up 72 per cent from the same period a year earlier, but losses widened to one billion yuan from 579 million yuan, according to its prospectus.

OneConnect's bookbuilding will run until Dec 12. It is due to begin trading on Dec 13. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

OCBC revs up data engine for edge in financial management

Tech startups finding few takers from private equity - for now

Olam to sell permanent water rights in Australia for A$490m

Corporate digest

Growth, consumption may prop up Asian equities

Manufacturing doldrums may be hitting nadir with gradual recovery in 2020

BREAKING

Dec 4, 2019 05:53 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil steadies after brief slide on Trump's US-China trade comments

[NEW YORK] Oil steadied on Tuesday, as expectations of output cuts from Opec (Organization of the Petroleum...

Dec 4, 2019 12:22 AM
Stocks

Europe's fragile US$2t stock rally fails to win over big investors

[LONDON] European equities are turning in their best year of gains in a decade and a growing chorus of brokerage...

Dec 4, 2019 12:05 AM
Government & Economy

Activist Thunberg reaches Europe to take youth angst to UN climate summit

[LISBON] Teen activist Greta Thunberg reached Europe on Tuesday after a 21-day catamaran dash across the Atlantic...

Dec 3, 2019 11:46 PM
Energy & Commodities

Glencore CEO to deliver management transition 'shortly'

[LONDON] Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg said on Tuesday the mining and trading company would "shortly" bring in new...

Dec 3, 2019 11:34 PM
Government & Economy

Europe set to overhaul its entire economy in green deal push

[BRUSSELS] The European Union is gearing up for the world's most ambitious push against climate change with a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly