From planting trees to spotlighting scams: Simple Solution Systems gives back in more ways than one

It also participates in initiatives promoting sustainability

Anurax Lian (first from left), general manager of SimSys, says: "“SimSys – being at the forefront of technology – has always believed in technology for public good.” PHOTO: SIMSYS

[SINGAPORE] As a tech company delivering digital and IT solutions, Simple Solution Systems (SimSys) leverages its expertise to give back – whether it is to students, marginalised communities or the environment.

The small and medium-sized enterprise (SME), which was established in 2007, started its giving journey during Covid.

Anurax Lian, general manager of SimSys, said: “We decided to stop the tradition of Christmas gifting among ourselves and use the funds to donate to charity.”

Since 2020, the company has been donating to charity on a yearly basis.

“In 2025, management decided to further enhance this with one-to-one matching. The support from staff was overwhelming as donations went up by 100 per cent, and with the company’s one-to-one matching, we achieved a 400 per cent increase in donations for 2025 compared to previous years,” he added.

Tech expertise

Besides donating, SimSys is involved in government campaigns related to tech, as well as initiatives to help charities and social service agencies.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

Lian said: “SimSys – being at the forefront of technology – has always believed in technology for public good.”

In this vein, SimSys took part in GovTech’s Industry Engagement 2025, which focused on tech for public good, along with three other tech companies. SimSys learned about the government’s pain points and proposed ideas to solve them.

The SME also participated in the Infocomm Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) Digital for Life campaign. The national movement aims to strengthen digital inclusion in Singapore.

As a tech company, SimSys has the expertise to teach the community about digital literacy. It has worked with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Singapore Police Force at community events to increase awareness of scams and educate the public about them.

SimSys previously worked with IMDA in 2019 for Tech4Community, an industry initiative by SGTech and IMDA to promote digital literacy. Staff volunteered to help attendees navigate the event and use their digital devices.

Lian said: “We typically do not need to motivate (employees to volunteer) – when we announce a campaign or activity, most (of them) just feel that it’s the right thing to do and contribute.”

The SME also volunteers on a yearly basis to help SPD, a local charity empowering persons with disabilities, to develop, design and maintain its Chinese website.

Last year, SimSys donated eight laptops – collectively worth around S$10,000 – to Asian Women’s Welfare Association, a social service agency supporting marginalised communities.

“The goal of our donation is to assist low-income families by empowering them to be digital-ready in the new digital transformation,” the company said.

Promoting sustainability

In addition, SimSys participates in initiatives promoting sustainability and is part of a network of key local and international campaigns, such as AWS Climate Hub.

For example, it was involved in sustainability learning journeys for tertiary students. SimSys volunteers taught them about how small businesses can drive sustainable development through innovation and responsible practices, as well as the benefits of environmental, social and governance practices.

In June 2025, Lian hosted a group of Ngee Ann Polytechnic students as part of the Aim2Flourish campaign, which connects students to business leaders. Together, they examined innovative solutions that address United Nations’ (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Simple Solution Systems’ Lian hosts a group of Ngee Ann Polytechnic students as part of the Aim2Flourish campaign. PHOTO: SIMSYS

Similarly, from August to October, SimSys volunteers – including Lian – guided more than 30 students from Singapore Management University’s SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme. The focus of the programme that year was the impact of climate change on organisations.

SimSys is also part of National Parks Board’s 100k Corals Initiative, launched in December 2024. It aims to scale up coral restoration efforts and plant 100,000 corals in the country’s waters.

The SME participates in Garden City Fund’s Plant-A-Tree Programme, which supports the nationwide movement in planting one million more trees across Singapore by 2030.

SimSys has joined the UN Global Compact Network, the world’s largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative. It calls on companies to align their operations and strategies with universally accepted principles in areas such as human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, further supporting SDGs.

In February last year, SimSys was awarded the Eco Office 3-Leaf award by the Singapore Environment Council for implementing sustainable workplace practices.

“The organisation has done well in many areas, especially in developing resource management plans and setting of sustainability targets,” the council said then.

Lian noted that SimSys will continue to give back to the community and partner the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre to drive social impact.

“It is in our DNA to want to make a difference,” he said. “Profits should not be a focus. (Supporting) social causes – if done correctly and with the right heart – are both sustainable and purposeful.”

Join the movement of leaders shaping impact. Get recognised as a Company of Good. Apply now at thecompanyofgood.sg/recognition