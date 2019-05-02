You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Plastoform names 2 new independent directors after its only one retired

Thu, May 02, 2019 - 10:18 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED speaker maker Plastoform Holdings has appointed two new independent directors, after being queried by the bourse over the retirement of its one - and only - one.

Tan Ngiap Siew gave more than two months' notice when he told the company on Feb 22 that he would not seek re-election at the annual general meeting, Plastoform said on Thursday.

It said that he had no concerns over the company's operations and affairs or corporate governance, and added that he "actively participated in identifying and reviewing" potential new independent directors.

Former CosmoSteel Holdings and Albedo chief financial officer Hor Siew Fu, 68, was named lead independent director and audit committee chairman on Thursday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meanwhile, Jerome Tham Wan Loong will lead the nominating and remuneration committees. Mr Tham, 61, is an executive director and former interim chief executive of yarn supplier China Gaoxian Fibre Fabric Holdings, which was ordered to delist in February 2019.

Plastoform told the bourse that the board expedited the selection of new members to comply with requirements for an audit committee and two independent directors who live in Singapore.

"Potential candidates are sourced from the different channels and networks of the board and management" and the board reviewed their curriculum vitae, the company said.

The Singapore Exchange had earlier asked why Mr Tan, then the sole independent director, decided to retire "when this will lead to the company not having any independent directors".

It also asked, among other queries, how Mr Tan was acting in the company's best interests and why he did not wait for suitable replacements before quitting.

"Due to his personal reason (sic), Mr Tan needs more time to take care of his personal affairs immediately," Plastoform said in reply.

"Further, as Mr Tan was due for re-election as director this year, he felt that it would be the appropriate time for him to not seek re-election."

The board now comprises chairman Tse Kin Man, non-executive directors Chiu Kwong Fai and Winston Tan Tien Hin, as well as Mr Hor and Mr Tham.

Companies & Markets

Mun Siong to set up Malaysian JV for contract with Petronas

CNA Group told to delist after 4 years on SGX watch-list

Enviro-Hub Holdings to leave SGX's financial watch-list

Capital World misses bond deadline, strikes new repayment deal

Buy-out offer for Kingboard Copper 'not fair but reasonable', says IFA

Falcon Energy presents new debt plan to Series 001 noteholders

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_sgx_020519_33.jpg
May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
2 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
3 Savings hacks for millennials and more
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

Must Read

lwx_joel sng_020519_69_0.jpg
May 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO Joel Sng steps down, LG scion Brian Koo to be interim CEO

lwx_joel sng_020519_69_0.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_MAS_020519_77.jpg
May 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS, Bank of Canada trial could herald cheaper, faster and safer cross-border payments

May 2, 2019
Real Estate

'Buyer the bigger beneficiary' in Oxley's S$1.03b sale of Chevron House: DBS analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening