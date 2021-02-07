 Plastoform submits proposal for resumption of trading, Companies & Markets - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Plastoform submits proposal for resumption of trading

Sun, Feb 07, 2021 - 5:00 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Plastoform Holdings on Feb 6 submitted a proposal with a view to resuming trading, it announced on the same day.

Trading in its shares has been suspended by its request since April 4, 2019, in regard to uncertainty over its ability to continue as a going concern.

Plastoform said it would make further announcements as and when there are relevant material developments.

It reminded shareholders that the suspension will only be lifted if Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) has no objections to the proposal; if various conditions required by SGX RegCo are fulfilled; and if the resumption proposal is completed.

