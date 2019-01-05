Platinum Equity Advisors makes S$1.33 per share cash offer for PCI

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
AMERICAN private equity firm Platinum Equity Advisors has offered to acquire all the shares of mainboard-listed PCI by way of a scheme of arrangement, and is offering S$1.33 in cash for each share.
The price represents a premium of 60.1 per cent over the volume-weighted
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg