Pop Mart sues 3D-printer firm in Labubu copyright fight

POP Mart International Group has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Shenzhen-based Bambu Lab, a leading maker of consumer 3D printers, escalating tensions between intellectual property owners and the fast-growing personal manufacturing industry.

At the centre of the dispute is MakerWorld, a 3D-model platform operated by Bambu Lab, where users have shared design files that enable others to print replicas of Pop Mart’s blockbuster character Labubu. The case is poised to test the murky legal boundaries of consumer 3D printing, particularly whether platform operators can be held liable when users upload copyrighted designs for personal use, a grey area often likened to the early days of digital music sharing.

Founded in 2020 by former members of drone giant DJI Technology, Bambu Lab has emerged as a major player in the desktop 3D-printing market. Its MakerWorld community, launched in 2023, has grown to nearly 10 million monthly active users. Although direct search results for Labubu have been removed from the platform, models based on other major global intellectual properties, including Pokemon and Hello Kitty, remain available.

Labubu surged to global fame in 2025, accounting for more than 30 per cent of Pop Mart’s total sales revenue. The toymaker has aggressively pursued intellectual property violations. China’s customs authorities reported seizing 1.83 million counterfeit Labubu products in 2025 alone.

Neither Pop Mart nor Bambu Lab responded to requests for comment.

Legal specialists say the case may hinge on the “safe harbour” doctrine, which generally shields platforms from liability if they take necessary steps, such as removing infringing content or disabling links, after becoming aware of violations. A central question will be whether MakerWorld knew, or reasonably should have known, about the alleged infringement and failed to act.

The lawsuit is not Bambu Lab’s first brush with copyright litigation. In 2025, the studio that owns the animation The Legend of Luo Xiaohei sued the company for allegedly “infringing information network dissemination rights”. The next court hearing in that case is scheduled for Mar 20, 2026.

At the same time, MakerWorld has taken an aggressive stance against rival model-sharing platforms. In October 2025, it threatened legal action against competitors, accusing them of hosting content that had been stolen from creators whose works were originally exclusive to MakerWorld. CAIXIN GLOBAL