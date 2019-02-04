You are here

Popiah King's son Ben Goi dies of a heart attack in KL

Mon, Feb 04, 2019 - 3:26 PM

Businessman Ben Goi, son of Popiah King Sam Goi, died in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Sunday (Feb 3). He was 43.
[SINGAPORE] Businessman Ben Goi, son of Popiah King Sam Goi, died in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Sunday (Feb 3). He was 43.

Mr Goi died of a heart attack in Malaysia on Sunday morning. His body was repatriated to Singapore on Sunday night, Channel 8 reported on Monday afternoon.

The Straits Times understands that Mr Goi will be cremated at Mandai Crematorium on Thursday morning.

Local actors including Terence Cao, Chew Chor Meng and Zhu Houren were seen at Mr Goi's wake, which is being held at his house. Cao declined to speak to reporters.

Mr Goi married former actress Tracy Lee in 2017.Ms Lee, who was born in Malaysia, gave birth to their first child, a son, last May.

In the Instagram post announcing her child's birth, Ms Lee wrote in Chinese: "I love you, my precious, I will love you and your father just as much... I don't ask for much, just that you grow up happily and healthily, and I will have no regrets."

Her post included the hashtags #BenJunior, #happyMothersDay and #babyBoy.

