The Business Times
business-time-50

Porsche to shed 5,000 jobs by 2035 under German factory pact

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Mon, Jul 27, 2026 · 11:27 PM
    • Porsche has been hit particularly hard by the collapse in Chinese demand for German luxury cars.
    • Porsche has been hit particularly hard by the collapse in Chinese demand for German luxury cars. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [STUTTGART] Porsche agreed to eliminate 5,000 jobs by 2035 as part of a deal with labour officials that protects its main German sites and rules out compulsory redundancies.

    The positions will be cut through a mixture of natural attrition, expanded partial-retirement programmes and voluntary severance agreements, Porsche and its general works council said on Monday (Jul 27). Employment and site protections at Zuffenhausen and Weissach will be extended through the end of 2035.

    The agreement underscores the mounting pressure across Porsche parent Volkswagen, which last week warned that group revenue may fall as much as 3 per cent this year as its China slump deepens.

    VW has a number of underused factories, is saddled with costs roughly 30 per cent higher than some competitors and needs to trim at least €10 billion (US$11.4 billion) more in overhead expenses.

    Once Volkswagen’s most reliable profit engine, Porsche has been hit particularly hard by the collapse in Chinese demand for German luxury cars and weaker-than-expected sales of electric models including the Taycan. The sports-car maker is also cutting costs and reconsidering its product strategy after a rapid deterioration in profitability.

    The latest pact follows an earlier plan to reduce Porsche’s workforce by about 3,900 by the end of the decade, including 2,000 temporary workers. The company, which employs roughly 40,000 people, has pledged to remove some management layers, simplify its organisation and reduce research and development spending.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    The new agreement includes €2.1 billion of investment at Zuffenhausen and Weissach as part of an effort to shore up its German operations. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    PorscheLayoffs

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Justin Quek, CEO of OrangeTee and Deputy Group CEO of Realion Group (right), with Dr Tan Tee Khoon, head of KF Property Network.

    Knight Frank winds down real estate agency unit, agents to move to OrangeTee & Tie

    Buoyed by the international halo of “Singapore quality”, established local F&B brands brought Nanyang flavours to the Chinese market in the early 2000s.

    How China outgrew Singapore’s F&B brands

    The hiring push comes as Singapore’s banks expand their wealth franchises across Asia.

    Singapore banks’ battle for wealth talent goes beyond private bankers

    Temasek Global Investments CEO Chia Song Hwee believes AI can help lower the probability of missing out on good investments.

    How Temasek is leveraging AI for better all-round performance

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More