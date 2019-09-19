You are here

POSH’s 50%-owned JV defaults on loan, owes US$27.6m

Thu, Sep 19, 2019 - 7:58 PM
A JOINT venture (JV) 50 per cent-owned by PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH) has defaulted on a loan from a financial institution, owing US$27.6 million as at Sept 17, the Mainboard-listed firm announced in a bourse filing on Thursday after market close.

The JV in question is POSH Terasea Pte Ltd (PTPL), whose other shareholder is Terasea, a separate JV between debt-stricken Ezion Holdings and Seabridge Marine Services. 

The loan, comprising ship financing loans and a revolving credit facility, is secured by five anchor handling tugs owned by PTPL and its five subsidiaries. The creditor has declared the outstanding sum, including accrued interest, to be payable. 

The extent of the financial impact cannot be fully ascertained at this point, POSH said in its filing. But the maximum impact would be the impairment of the company's interest in PTPL, worth US$27.6 million as at end-June, as well as the US$14.4 million due from PTPL to POSH as at end-June. 

POSH, however, does not expect the default to impact its operating cash flows, given its debt headroom of about US$90.4 million. The company operated a combined fleet of 122 vessels as at end-June, of which nine were operated by PTPL and its units. PTPL did not contribute to POSH's positive EBITDA of US$24.5 million for the six months ended June, POSH added in its filing. 

In a separate statement sent to the media, a POSH spokesman said: "We regret the circumstances as POSH had been committed to exploring options with all parties to enable the (PTPL) JV to meet its obligations towards lenders."

POSH shares closed flat at S$0.125 on Thursday.

