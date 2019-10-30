You are here

Powermatic Data shares up 2.6% before trading halt

Wed, Oct 30, 2019 - 12:05 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg

POWERMATIC Data Systems on Wednesday called for a trading halt pending an announcement. Prior to the halt, Powermatic Data shares were trading 2.6 per cent or five Singapore cents higher at S$1.99.

On Tuesday, the computer components distributor’s shares closed at S$1.86, up eight Singapore cents or 4.3 per cent.

In July, the company posted a 55 per cent rise in net profit to S$7.0 million for fiscal 2019 ended March 31. This was up from S$4.5 million for the previous financial year.

Revenue was also up 30 per cent to S$20.9 million, from S$16.1 million a year ago, mainly from the sale of WiFi modules, embedded boards and other wireless connectivity products. Earnings per share stood at 20.01 Singapore cents, from 12.95 cents the year prior.

Oct 30, 2019 12:01 PM
Government & Economy

MAS stands by Singapore's monetary, fiscal policy for now

SINGAPORE’S recently loosened monetary policy, and its fiscal policy, taken together, are “appropriate given current...

Oct 30, 2019 11:34 AM
Government & Economy

MAS audit committee chairman to join Accounting Standards Council

[SINGAPORE] The former deputy chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers, who also chairs the audit committee on the...

Oct 30, 2019 11:09 AM
Energy & Commodities

Australia considers funding for rare earths projects: minister

[MELBOURNE] Australia is considering underwriting loans to develop its reserves of critical minerals such as rare...

Oct 30, 2019 11:05 AM
Energy & Commodities

Floating solar panel systems at Bedok, Lower Seletar reservoirs operational middle of 2020

[SINGAPORE] Floating solar panel systems that harness the sun's energy to generate electricity will be operational...

Oct 30, 2019 10:56 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian dollar supported as odds lengthen on near-term rate cut

[SYDNEY] The Australian dollar crept higher on Wednesday as data on domestic inflation proved no softer than...

