Pratt & Whitney, ST Engineering develop 3D-printing process for metal engine parts

AEROSPACE manufacturer Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp, on Wednesday unveiled an industrialised process for 3D-printed aero-engine components, developed in collaboration with ST Engineering.

Said to be a first in the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) scene for commercial engines, the process is the result of an integrative effort between Pratt & Whitney's engineering experts, the company's repair specialist Component Aerospace Singapore, and ST Engineering's Land Systems arm. The process tapped ST Engineering's production-level 3D-printing capabilities and strong domain knowledge in metal printing, and was operationalised by Pratt & Whitney.

The 3D-printed metallic part produced in this initial application will first be used in a fuel system component on one of Pratt & Whitney's engine models. It is projected to become part of the repair process used by Component Aerospace Singapore by mid-2020.

Additive manufacturing, as 3D printing is also known, allows manufacturers to produce parts on demand and to complex specifications.

Using 3D printing to produce engine components will help reduce dependency on the current material supply from conventional fabrication processes such as forging and casting, Pratt & Whitney said in a media statement.

"This groundbreaking innovation is part of the wider technology roadmap by Pratt & Whitney to introduce advanced technologies that integrate artificial intelligence, robotics and automation across our operations as part of our digital transformation," said Brendon McWilliam, executive director for aftermarket operations in the Asia-Pacific at Pratt & Whitney.

Sia Chin-Huat, principal engineer at Component Aerospace Singapore, said Pratt & Whitney and ST Engineering will continue to examine how additive manufacturing can be applied to other aviation components and engine types, as well as developed for hybrid repairs and other commercial aftermarket operations.

Pratt & Whitney said that the data went through several rounds of rigorous reviews and discussions by all three parties to support the authorised use of the 3D-printed metallic part in repair. The parties explored the requirements and limitations of existing aviation regulations and 3D printers at ST Engineering, and worked closely to ensure that the quality and process systems were certified to Pratt & Whitney's requirements for aftermarket applications.

Tan Chor Kiat, senior vice-president for kinetics design and manufacturing at ST Engineering, noted that the 3D-printed component demonstrates ST Engineering's capability to offer a full turnkey manufacturing solution that includes production-level 3D printing and post processes such as heat treatment and machining.

"For this project, we are able to deliver a component that meets not only the high quality standards required, but also the stringent requirements by the aviation authorities," Mr Tan said.