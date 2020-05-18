You are here

Price jump due to substantial shareholders mulling options for their stakes: Perennial

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 11:26 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg

PERENNIAL Real Estate Holdings, the share price of which added S$0.075 or 14.9 per cent to S$0.58 on Monday, said in an evening disclosure that it has been notified that some substantial shareholders are reviewing the options in relation to their holdings in the property company.

"The company understands that a decision has yet to be made by such substantial shareholders, and there is no assurance that a transaction will take place," it added.

