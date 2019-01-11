You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Private banks, fund managers drove demand for ST Telemedia's S$300m perpetual offering

Fri, Jan 11, 2019 - 11:13 AM
UPDATED Fri, Jan 11, 2019 - 12:45 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SL_ STT_110119_26.jpg
SINGAPORE Technologies Telemedia (STT)'s S$300 million perpetual issue priced at 5 per cent was two times subscribed, attracting orders worth about S$600 million from more than 40 accounts, said DBS Bank on Friday. The issue comes under STT’s S$2 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme.
PHOTO: SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES TELEMEDIA

PRIVATE banks and fund managers in Singapore took the bulk of Singapore Technologies Telemedia's S$300 million offering of subordinated perpetual securities, according to statistics by deal manager DBS Bank on Friday.

Private banks, which received a 15-cent concession, received about 56 per cent of the deal, while institutional investors and fund managers took another 36 per cent. Banks and corporates took the remaining 8 per cent. Singapore investors accounted for 99 per cent of the deal, with the last 1 per cent coming from other markets.

The deal, issued under ST Telemedia's S$2 billion multicurrency programme, attracted orders worth about S$600 million from more than 40 accounts, which would imply a subscription rate of about two times.

The deal priced at a distribution rate of 5 per cent, representing an initial credit spread of 270.5 basis points (bps) above the benchmark rate.  The distribution rate will be reset after the 10th year and every 10 years thereafter to be the same spread against the prevailing 10-year Singapore-dollar swap offer rate plus a step-up of 100 bps.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The notes may be called by the issuer after five years.

ST Telemedia, a wholly owned Temasek Holdings subsidiary that holds a global portfolio of companies in the communications, media and technology sectors, is using the proceeds from the deal for general corporate funding requirements or investments. That includes financing new investments and acquisitions, refinancing of existing borrowings, working capital, capital expenditure and other general funding requirements.

Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Oxley shares up 7% up on news of deal to sell Stevens Road hotels

Broker's take: OCBC downgrades SATS to 'hold'

Sunvic Chemical: Two units receive letters of demand totalling 222.5m yuan

Workspace provider IWG leases space at Perennial's Capitol Singapore

Metech borrows S$2m of two-year, 8% bonds via FundedHere

Creative turns up amp at Vegas electronics show

Editor's Choice

SL_Mercure_110119_2.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b

BT_20190111_MRCREATIVE11_3665598.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative turns up amp at Vegas electronics show

SL_UOB_110119_1.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB renews bancassurance deal with Prudential for S$1.15b

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
3 Recession likely in next 2 years
4 Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power
5 Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_Mercure_110119_2 (1).jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Oxley shares up 7% up on news of deal to sell Stevens Road hotels

Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC downgrades SATS to 'hold'

Capitol Singapore.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Workspace provider IWG leases space at Perennial's Capitol Singapore

SL_UOB_110119_1.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB renews bancassurance deal with Prudential for S$1.15b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening