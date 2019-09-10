You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Private equity firm mulls options for Singapore's Canadian school

Tue, Sep 10, 2019 - 5:50 AM

nz_canadiansch_100919.jpg
Southern Capital Group Pte, a Singapore-based buyout firm, is working with an adviser for a strategic review of Canadian International School which could lead to a sale of the business for at least US$500 million, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information isn't public.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

ONE of Singapore's largest international schools could be up for grabs, with its private equity owner exploring options including a potential sale, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Southern Capital Group Pte, a Singapore-based buyout firm, is working with an adviser for a strategic review of Canadian International School which could lead to a sale of the business for at least US$500 million, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information isn't public.

Deliberations are at an early stage and may not result in a transaction, the people said. A representative for Southern Capital didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Southern Capital joins private equity firm KKR & Co in looking for options for their Singapore-based assets as the city-state's economy cools. KKR is exploring a potential sale for Goodpack Ltd that could value the bulk container provider at at least US$2 billion, Bloomberg News reported in June.

Catering to students from age two to 18, Canadian International School, like its peers in Singapore, competes for applicants from expatriate and local families.

Founded in 1990, Canadian International School has about 3,000 students in the South-east Asian country, representing more than 70 nationalities across two campuses, according to its website. The annual fees for full-day nursery programme in English at its Lakeside campus stand at S$24,000, while the school charges S$40,900 a year for 12th grade students at the same site, the website shows. BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

BT_20190910_LMXHOCK_3887811.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Is BreadTalk's S$80m offer for Food Junction worth the dough?

Must Read

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

BP_condo_100919_5.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

Condo buyers go for pricier, larger units in Q2

BT_20190910_VTRAZER10_3887702.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Technology

Razer committing S$10m to boost Singapore gaming, e-sports

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly