Private equity firm mulls options for Singapore's Canadian school

ONE of Singapore's largest international schools could be up for grabs, with its private equity owner exploring options including a potential sale, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Southern Capital Group Pte, a Singapore-based buyout firm, is working with an adviser for a strategic review of Canadian International School which could lead to a sale of the business for at least US$500 million, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information isn't public.

Deliberations are at an early stage and may not result in a transaction, the people said. A representative for Southern Capital didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Southern Capital joins private equity firm KKR & Co in looking for options for their Singapore-based assets as the city-state's economy cools. KKR is exploring a potential sale for Goodpack Ltd that could value the bulk container provider at at least US$2 billion, Bloomberg News reported in June.

Catering to students from age two to 18, Canadian International School, like its peers in Singapore, competes for applicants from expatriate and local families.

Founded in 1990, Canadian International School has about 3,000 students in the South-east Asian country, representing more than 70 nationalities across two campuses, according to its website. The annual fees for full-day nursery programme in English at its Lakeside campus stand at S$24,000, while the school charges S$40,900 a year for 12th grade students at the same site, the website shows. BLOOMBERG