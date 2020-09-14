You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Private exchange HGX begins trading

Mon, Sep 14, 2020 - 4:23 PM
UPDATED Mon, Sep 14, 2020 - 5:17 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

HG Exchange (HGX) has begun trading shares of private companies on its live exchange, it said in a press statement on Monday.

As more companies delay their initial public offerings, opportunities have become abound in the private capital markets, according to the private exchange. HGX's newly appointed chairman Richard Teng observed that the private capital markets are steadily gaining momentum in deal volume, with their "vibrancy in activities" surpassing public counterparts.

The finance veteran said: "We are harnessing our strength to further transform the ecosystem by offering the market with greater liquidity options."

Mr Teng is also the chief executive of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority at Abu Dhabi Global Market, following a stint as the chief regulatory officer of the Singapore Exchange as well as a career that spanned over a decade at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

HGX leverages the network of brokers and customers of its three founding members PhillipCapital, PrimePartners and Fundnel, to automatically link 500,000 investors online.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The member-driven private exchange had entered MAS's fintech regulatory sandbox in June to test a marketplace for private-company shares.

With sandboxes - created by limiting the scale and reach of the experiment - MAS assesses applications and relaxes specific regulatory requirements for the duration of the testing. Examples of such requirements include credit ratings, minimum paid-up capital, track record and fund solvency.

Besides securities in the traditional non-digital format, HGX is also allowed to offer digitised assets using blockchain technology, thereby allowing the buying and selling of smaller lots at a fraction of charges associated with a public listing.

This will benefit issuers who seek partial liquidity or own a limited amount of shares, such as employees of private companies with equity gained via employee share options or employee share ownership plans, HGX said.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 14, 2020 04:30 PM
Real Estate

Epic Suisse plans to raise 200m Swiss francs from IPO

[ZURICH] Commercial real estate company Epic Suisse AG said on Monday it wanted to raise around 200 million Swiss...

Sep 14, 2020 04:24 PM
Consumer

Singaporean taps captive market selling ant farms amid pandemic

[SINGAPORE] For many they are simply a pest, but for Singaporean entrepreneur John Ye his personal interest in the...

Sep 14, 2020 04:20 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares close higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Monday with healthy gains, in line with a rally across Asia and fresh vaccine...

Sep 14, 2020 03:51 PM
Consumer

Amazon hiring 100,000 new employees in US, Canada

[LONDON] Amazon.com is hiring 100,000 full and part-time employees across the US and Canada, offering starting wages...

Sep 14, 2020 03:48 PM
Technology

Co-founder of Arm attacks sale to Nvidia as a 'disaster'

[LONDON] The US$40 billion sale of British chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp from Japan's SoftBank is a disaster that...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore's total employment falls by record 103,500 in Q2; retrenchments double

Broker's take: Maybank downgrades Asean banks to negative; DBS among top picks

Hot stock: Sembmarine down 2.5% on heavy selloff

How Temasek unlocked value at Sembcorp

Broker's take: UOBKH upgrades StarHub to 'buy' on recovery plan

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.