Private exchanges augment public markets, make financial ecosystem more complete: HGX chairman

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
ASIA's private securities exchanges are still in an early phase of development compared to their peers in the United States, said Richard Teng. The newly appointed chairman of HG Exchange believes private exchanges will play a complementary role to their public counterparts...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes