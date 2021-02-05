Privatisation will help Sunningdale to pivot faster as suppliers reshore

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE strategy of manufacturing in low-cost economies and exporting to more developed markets may no longer work in the current economic landscape as some businesses begin to move production closer to where their markets are, said Sunningdale Tech's chairman Koh Boon Hwee in an...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes