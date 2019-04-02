You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Probe on former Midas directors, officers to continue despite winding up moves

Tue, Apr 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

Singapore

PENDING moves to wind up troubled aluminium train components supplier Midas Holdings will not stop the investigations of possible wrongdoings at the company, the authorities said in a statement on Monday.

The current investigation by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules

Midas to be liquidated after failing to find a white knight

Saying yes to restructuring won't stop any probe into Hyflux: Sias chief

Changing hands

Ezion gets proposed lifeline from Malaysia's Yinson

Editor's Choice

Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas to be liquidated after failing to find a white knight

Most Read

1 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
2 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
3 Singapore's first bitcoin trial highlights dangers of algorithmic trading
4 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
5 Midas to be liquidated after failing to find rescuer; owes 1.9b yuan in loans
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190402_ABHYFLUX2_3740306.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Taxpayers cannot bail out Hyflux investors: Masagos

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

Apr 2, 2019
Real Estate

Prime areas lead slide in private home prices in Q1

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening