You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Procurri expects 'substantially weaker' performance in H1 2020

Wed, Jun 10, 2020 - 8:49 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

ENTERPRISE hardware supplier Procurri Corporation on Tuesday said it expects to report a "substantially weaker performance" for the first half this year compared to a year ago. 

This is mainly due to the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, and a "slow start" this year after discussions to sell its third-party maintenance business to Park Place Technologies fizzled out, the mainboard-listed company said. 

In January this year, Procurri announced that the possible transaction with data centre support services specialist Park Place was called off as it "proved challenging" to carve out that business segment "at the right price and deal structure".

Deal talks had begun in November, with Park Place making an indicative cash offer of US$115 million or S$0.55 per share for all of the assets that comprise Procurri's third-party hardware maintenance business, subject to due diligence.

Procurri subsequently decided to continue its focus on developing all three of its business segments comprising third-party maintenance, IT hardware resale, and IT asset distribution, it said in a bourse filing on Tuesday. 

SEE ALSO

What's next for Procurri after aborted asset sale?

Among other factors, the company's business for the first half this year was negatively impacted by customers holding back on their purchasing decisions amid the pandemic, Procurri said. 

On May 28, Procurri said that two of its US subsidiaries, Procurri LLC and Rockland Congruity LLC, were granted financial aid of about US$1.6 million and US$1.8 million respectively under the US Paycheck Protection Programme. 

If these subsidiaries met a certain set of criteria, these loans may be written off and will be recognised as "other income", thereby softening the decline in net profit for H1 2020, Procurri said. 

The company said further details of its performance will be made available when it announces its financial results for the first half this year on or around Aug 5. 

Procurri shares closed at 31 Singapore cents on Tuesday, down 0.5 cent or 1.6 per cent, before the profit guidance was issued.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

China Everbright Water cancels proposed 1.2b yuan notes issue on 'volatile' market conditions

Tale of 2 stocks: Sembcorp jumps 37% on demerger, Sembmarine dives 27%

Will DBS' fixed-rate mortgage move be enough to keep its lead?

Sembcorp is right to cast off its marine unit; both entities will be the better for it

Xiaomi-backed trading app Tiger Trade launches SGX trading

Keppel FELS denies breaches alleged by Awilco unit in bid to terminate rig order

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 10, 2020 08:45 AM
Government & Economy

Chinese companies put US listing plans on ice as tensions mount

[SHANGHAI] Chinese companies are putting off plans for US listings as tensions between the world's top two economies...

Jun 10, 2020 08:30 AM
Stocks

Taiwan lifts short-selling ban early

[TAIPEI] Taiwan will lift a ban on short selling stocks from Wednesday, the island's financial regulator said,...

Jun 10, 2020 08:23 AM
Companies & Markets

China Everbright Water cancels proposed 1.2b yuan notes issue on 'volatile' market conditions

MAINBOARD-LISTED China Everbright Water has cancelled a proposed 1.2 billion yuan (S$235.5 million) first tranche...

Jun 10, 2020 08:16 AM
Transport

Cathay Pacific plans to repay Hong Kong government over 3 to 5 years

[SYDNEY] Cathay Pacific Airways said it expects to repay the Hong Kong government for HK$19.5 billion (S$3.5 billion...

Jun 10, 2020 08:14 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on profit-taking, stronger yen

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, as investors continued to lock in profits after a lengthy series of...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.