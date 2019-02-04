You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Procurri receives letter of intent for general offer from New State Capital Partners

Mon, Feb 04, 2019 - 8:27 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

ENTERPRISE hardware supplier Procurri Corporation on Monday named its offeror, saying it had received a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) from New State Capital Partners LLC for the proposed acquisition of all the shares of the company, other than treasury shares and shares held by substantial shareholder Irrucorp, via a scheme of arrangement.

"The company wishes to highlight to its shareholders that it has not accepted the LOI and therefore has not commenced exclusive discussions with New State in relation to the proposed acquisition," it said.

New State is a private investment firm which operates in the United States and focuses on investments in business, healthcare and industrial services industries. 

Under the terms of the LOI, the consideration for the scheme shares will be satisfied by cash. The signing of a definitive agreement is also subject to the undertakings from certain company shareholders to vote in favour of the scheme. Completion of the acquisition is also conditional on New State's due diligence, Singapore regulatory approvals and certain waivers from the authorities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Procurri had said last September that it had received an unsolicited, non-binding indication of interest from a third party to acquire shares in the company through a possible voluntary general offer. Thereafter, it updated in January 2019 that the interested third party was still doing due diligence checks and is still considering to make the offer and the various avenues of carrying out the possible transaction.

Companies & Markets

Singapore-centric developers, construction counters, Reits start 2019 strongly

Share buyback during black-out period 'a mistake': No Signboard

Changing attitudes towards cannabis medical properties

Pine Capital's COO quits after assuming role in Nov '18

Expect XAUUSD to retrace to US$1,284-1,294 levels

China's rule changes a boost for foreign investors

Editor's Choice

BT_20190204_UWMBS4_3686527.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

MBS' luxury mall rings out 2018 with record revenue of US$179m

BT_20190204_NRURA2_3686827.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Garage

honestbee gets nod to pilot new industrial space concept

BP_Rolex_040219_3.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

Luxury watch players subdued under cloud of uncertainty

Most Read

1 Military officer appointed A*Star's first CEO
2 Life after en bloc
3 World's biggest pension fund reports record US$136b loss amid market turmoil
4 Tulip Garden S$907m collective sale to Yanlord, MCL successfully completed
5 Hyflux asks creditors to file proofs of claim by Feb 15
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190204_UWMBS4_3686527.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

MBS' luxury mall rings out 2018 with record revenue of US$179m

BT_20190204_NRURA2_3686827.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Garage

honestbee gets nod to pilot new industrial space concept

BP_Rolex_040219_3.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

Luxury watch players subdued under cloud of uncertainty

BT_20190204_RCCOL4_3686785.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Stocks

Reason for cheer as Wall Street welcomes best Jan in 30 years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening