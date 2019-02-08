You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Procurri says second interested buyer has terminated discussions

Fri, Feb 08, 2019 - 9:17 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

ENTERPRISE hardware supplier Procurri Corporation disclosed on Friday morning that discussions of a possible offer with a a second interested buyer have been terminated.

In an announcement to the Singapore Exchange, the company said it would treat the second unsolicited, non-binding expression of interest as “having expired”. This is in accordance with the terms of the aforesaid expression of interest.

It added that shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing with shares and to refrain from taking any action in respect of their shares which may be prejudicial to their interests.

The news comes a day after Procurri's disclosure on Thursday that it had received interest on Feb 4, 2019, from the third party for an acquisition through a possible voluntary general offer, subject to due diligence being conducted. Procurri said at the time that the second offeror was not in any way related to a proposed acquisition via a scheme announced on Feb 3, 2019, by its first offeror, New State Capital Partners LLC, to the best of its knowledge.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company's shares jumped by around 8 per cent or 2.5 cents, closing at 33.5 Singapore cents on Thursday.

The company had named its first offeror on Monday, adding it received a non-binding letter of intent from the US private investment firm. This was for the proposed acquisition of all company shares, other than treasury shares and shares held by substantial shareholder Irrucorp, via a scheme of arrangement.

Editor's Choice

BP_bank_080219_1.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

BP_cyber_080219_2.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

BP_Procurri_080219_6.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Procurri shares jump on offer from second interested buyer

Most Read

1 GCB market to take a breather this year?
2 Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat
3 SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang
4 Braddell View en bloc signing hits 80% consent
5 Korean shipbuilders merge; ripples reach Singapore
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_bank_080219_1.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

BP_cyber_080219_2.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

BT_20190208_MLWEEKEND8_3689919.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Weekend

A revolution in retail

BT_20190208_CCEF8__3689867.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Garage

Entrepreneur First steps up effort to tap Asia's pool of deep-tech talent

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening