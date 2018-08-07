You are here
COMMENTARY
Progress in corporate governance, but challenges lie ahead
Addressing director tenure and board independence can also solve the problem of poor stakeholder engagement.
AS THE Singapore Governance and Transparency Index (SGTI) enters its 10th year of assessment, it is heartening to note the remarkable progress made by companies over the years. For this year, the average overall score for the general category of companies hits an all-time high of 56.3 from 33.9
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg