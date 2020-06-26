Property counters take a beating amid STI, regional markets' retreat

Get our introductory offer at only
LOCAL shares fell alongside regional markets on Thursday, following a weaker overnight session in the US. Sentiment took a hit from fears of a novel coronavirus resurgence, and the Philippine central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate to a new low to support its domestic economy...
