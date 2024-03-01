PropertyGuru reports S$1.1 million net profit in Q4 amid higher Singapore revenue

ONLINE property portal PropertyGuru posted a net income of S$1.1 million for the fourth quarter ended December, reversing from a net loss of S$5.2 million a year prior and marking the second sequential quarter of positive earnings.

This came as revenue for the quarter rose 3.5 per cent to S$41.5 million from S$40.1 million in Q4 FY2022, on the back of growth in its Singapore marketplaces.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) surged to S$8.9 million from S$503,000 in the corresponding period last year, based on its financials released on Friday (Mar 1).

Marketplaces revenue increased 4.1 per cent year on year to S$39.9 million, as a strong performance in its Singapore market helped to offset challenging market conditions in Vietnam, said the New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate platform.

Earnings per share for the period stood at S$0.01, reversing from a loss per share of S$0.03 a year ago.

For the full year, net loss narrowed 88.2 per cent to S$15.3 million from S$129.2 million, while revenue increased 10.5 per cent to S$150.1 million from S$135.9 million.

SEE ALSO PropertyGuru cuts 79 jobs, closes unprofitable units in strategic review

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

Hari Krishnan, chief executive officer and managing director of PropertyGuru, said: “Despite less than favourable market conditions in Vietnam and Malaysia, we were able to achieve these results by being laser-focused on optimising costs, adopting internal process automation, improving code quality and productivity.”

On Feb 27, the group announced it would lay off 79 employees, or 5 per cent of its workforce, as part of a strategic review to “future-proof” the business in volatile markets. It is also closing two out of nine branches in Vietnam relating to its marketplace business.

The portal’s chief financial officer, Joe Dische, highlighted that all the marketplaces – namely Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam – recorded positive adjusted Ebitda. He also noted that corporate expenses as a percentage of overall revenue decreased to 37 per cent in 2023 from 39 per cent in 2022.

“Looking to 2024, we will continue to focus on expanding internal operating leverage as we look to improve profitability.

“We are introducing a full year 2024 revenue outlook of S$165 million to S$180 million and a full year adjusted Ebitda outlook of S$22 million to S$26 million,” Dische added.