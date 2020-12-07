PropNex appoints ex-Huttons Asia CEO as strategy and development officer

PROPNEX Realty has appointed former Huttons Asia chief executive Goh Kee Nguan as its strategy and development officer with effect from Dec 1, 2020.

The role is newly created and will see Mr Goh working with the management team to seize new opportunities, grow potential businesses and forge new partnerships to further expand the real estate agency's capabilities, it said on Monday in a press statement.

Mr Goh will help spur business growth in the areas of technology and real estate development, among key tasks, PropNex added.

He was chief executive of Huttons Asia from May 2013 to November 2020. Prior to Huttons, he was the chief executive of the Singapore 2010 Youth Olympic Games Organising Committee from April 2008 to December 2010.

PropNex chief executive Ismail Gafoor said having Mr Goh onboard will help the firm innovate more tech-enabled solutions for its salespersons and clients. Mr Goh is also the executive chairman of telematics solution company Solo Pte Ltd.

Mr Ismail said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital technology in the real estate industry and we expect technology to remain at the forefront of the business for many years to come."

Shares of PropNex were trading flat at 73.5 Singapore cents as at 11.58am on Monday.