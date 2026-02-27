PropNex H2 profit up 28.3% at S$28.1 million

Its dividend for FY2025 stands at a record S$0.095 per share

Its revenue for the second half rose 18.3% on the year to S$517.5 million from S$437.4 million previously. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] PropNex posted a net profit of S$28.1 million for its second half ended Dec 31, up 28.3 per cent from S$21.9 million in the year-ago period.

This translated to an earnings per share of S$0.038, a 28.3 per cent increase from S$0.0296 in H2 2024.

Its H2 revenue rose 18.3 per cent on the year to S$517.5 million from S$437.4 million previously.

PropNex said on Friday (Feb 27) that the improvements were mainly due to the increase in commission income from project marketing services of S$81.3 million, which was a result of a higher number of transactions completed in H2 2025.

The company proposed a final cash dividend of S$0.045 per ordinary share for H2 2025, compared with S$0.055 per share in the year-ago period.

This, together with the dividend per share of S$0.05 declared for H1, brings its total dividend for FY2025 to S$0.095, which the group said is a record, representing a dividend yield of 5.1 per cent.

The distribution will be paid on May 8, after the book closure date of Apr 28 at 5 pm.

The counter closed on Thursday 2.2 per cent or S$0.05 down at S$2.23.