PropNex H2 profit up 28.3% at S$28.1 million
Its dividend for FY2025 stands at a record S$0.095 per share
- Its revenue for the second half rose 18.3% on the year to S$517.5 million from S$437.4 million previously. PHOTO: BT FILE
[SINGAPORE] PropNex posted a net profit of S$28.1 million for its second half ended Dec 31, up 28.3 per cent from S$21.9 million in the year-ago period.
This translated to an earnings per share of S$0.038, a 28.3 per cent increase from S$0.0296 in H2 2024.
Its H2 revenue rose 18.3 per cent on the year to S$517.5 million from S$437.4 million previously.
PropNex said on Friday (Feb 27) that the improvements were mainly due to the increase in commission income from project marketing services of S$81.3 million, which was a result of a higher number of transactions completed in H2 2025.
The company proposed a final cash dividend of S$0.045 per ordinary share for H2 2025, compared with S$0.055 per share in the year-ago period.
This, together with the dividend per share of S$0.05 declared for H1, brings its total dividend for FY2025 to S$0.095, which the group said is a record, representing a dividend yield of 5.1 per cent.
Navigate Asia in
a new global order
Get the insights delivered to your inbox.
The distribution will be paid on May 8, after the book closure date of Apr 28 at 5 pm.
The counter closed on Thursday 2.2 per cent or S$0.05 down at S$2.23.
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.