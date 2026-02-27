PropNex H2 profit up 28.3% at S$28.1 million; FY2025 earnings up 72% on record high revenue

Its dividend for FY2025 stands at a record S$0.095 per share

Its revenue for the second half rises 18.3% on the year to S$517.5 million from S$437.4 million. PHOTO: PROPNEX

[SINGAPORE] PropNex posted a net profit of S$28.1 million for its second half ended Dec 31, up 28.3 per cent from S$21.9 million in the year-ago period.

For the full-year, its earnings surged 72 per cent to S$70.4 million from S$40.9 million in FY2024.

Its H2 revenue rose 18.3 per cent on the year to S$517.5 million from S$437.4 million. FY2025 revenue climbed 42.6 per cent to S$1.1 billion, from S$783 million previously, which the group said marked its strongest full-year performance in its 25-year history.

Ismail Gafoor, executive chairman of PropNex, said that the results were “fuelled by a resurgence in the private residential market and a solid supply of new project launches, combined with lower interest rates and competitive pricing”.

“In 2025, the private homes market activity increased substantially, reflecting a release of pent-up supply and demand following a more subdued launch environment in 2024,” he said.

PropNex noted that the number of new units launched by developers, excluding executive condominiums, rose 72.7 per cent in 2025 from the previous year, while developer sales hit a four-year high.

The real estate firm on Friday (Feb 27) recorded earnings per share (EPS) of S$0.038, a 28.3 per cent increase from S$0.0296 in H2 FY2024. Full-year EPS stood at S$0.0951, 72 per cent up from S$0.0553.

PropNex said that the improvements were mainly due to the increase in commission income from project marketing services of S$81.3 million, which was a result of a higher number of transactions completed in H2 2025.

The company proposed a final cash dividend of S$0.045 per ordinary share for H2 FY2025, compared with S$0.055 per share in the year-ago period.

This, together with the dividend per share of S$0.05 declared for the first half of the year, brings its total dividend for FY2025 to S$0.095 per share, which the group said is a record.

This represents a dividend yield of 5.1 per cent and a payout ratio of 99.9 per cent, which the group noted exceeds its formal dividend policy to recommend and distribute dividends of between 75 to 80 per cent of earnings.

The distribution will be paid on May 8, after the book closure date of Apr 28 at 5 pm.

Outlook

Barring unforeseen circumstances, PropNex expects a “good performance” for FY2026, driven by revenue recognition from strong new private home sales in the fourth quarter of 2025, an expanded salesforce, as well as the housing market’s continued stability and sales momentum into 2026.

It sees the Singapore housing market’s stability and sales momentum in 2025 extending into 2026.

“This is expected to be supported by several factors, including a sustained environment of moderate interest rates that continues to enhance housing affordability, as well as a decline in sub-sales transactions, signalling that buying activity is increasingly driven by owner-occupiers and long-term purchasers rather than short-term investors,” PropNex said.

It pointed to trends that should support prices and sales activity in 2026 – such as healthy market conditions, characterised by relatively low levels of unsold inventory, alongside a strong upcoming supply of new private homes slated for launch this year.

The counter closed on Thursday 2.2 per cent or S$0.05 down at S$2.23.