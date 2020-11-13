PropNex net profit rises 10.6% in Q3

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
REAL estate agency PropNex reported a 10.6 per cent improvement in its bottom line for its fiscal third quarter despite a dip in revenue, it said in an exchange filing on Thursday morning.
Net profit attributable to owners of the company grew to S$6.8 million for the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes