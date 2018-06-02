You are here
PropNex planning to raise S$40m from IPO: report
The launch could be as soon as next week and the listing may be as early as end-June
Singapore
PROPNEX Realty, Singapore's largest homegrown property agency, is said to be looking to raise S$40 million from a proposed Singapore initial public offering (IPO).
The company is targeting a market capitalisation of as much as S$250 million, a Bloomberg article quoted
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg