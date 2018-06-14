You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

PropNex seeking mainboard listing in Singapore

Thu, Jun 14, 2018 - 8:33 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

REAL estate agency PropNex is seeking a listing on the Singapore Exchange mainboard, lodging its preliminary offer document on Thursday.

Through listing, the firm aims to enhance its profile locally and internationally, and tap capital markets to fund expansion. Proceeds will go towards local and regional expansion, enhancement of its real estate brokerage business, expansion of its range of services and enhancement of technological capabilities, as well as working capital.

Its initial public offering (IPO) will comprise a placement and a public offering, with cornerstone investors having also entered subscription agreements for a total of 50 million shares.

The cornerstone investors are Affin Hwang Asset Management Berhad, FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong), Nikko Asset Management Asia, NTUC Income Insurance Co-Operative, Samsung Asset Management (HK) and Value Partners Hong Kong.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The firm does not have a fixed dividend policy, but the board intends to recommend and distribute dividends of at least 50 per cent of announced net profit after tax attributable to the owners of the company (excluding exceptional items) for the period from the listing date to Dec 31, 2018, as well as FY2019.

PropNex is Singapore's largest real estate agency with 6,688 agents. With the proceeds from the listing, the firm intends to further strengthen its market position by recruiting more salespersons, developing more effective training programmes, improving its administrative support and putting more resources towards marketing property projects.

Proceeds will also be used for overseas expansion, including developing new opportunities in regional countries such as Vietnam, Cambodia and the Philippines.

PropNex is further exploring the possibility of providing more services such as valuation, research and marketing, and corporate leasing.

The firm said it does not expect to use the IPO proceeds to meet its payment obligations to real estate firm Dennis Wee Realty, with which PropNex entered into a business takeover agreement in 2017 for the transfer of 845 salespersons, at an aggregate purchase consideration of S$5 million.

Companies & Markets

Q2 net loss for ecoWise Holdings narrows to S$504,000

Jumbo reaches new markets with first Tsui Wah cafe in Singapore

Record numbers tuning in to SPH Radio stations; 96.3 FM and Money FM beat expectations

Oxley unit invests in Vietnam companies

SIA investigating serious allegations made by passenger on delayed Singapore-India flight

World Cup fever cools stock market trading: DBS Group Research

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_140618_1.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Startups

Can Grab get its hands on more money?

BT_20180614_UWCUP14_3471118.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Life & Culture

Russia's ready to kick off month-long World Cup party

BP_Lum_140618_8.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux crisis puts focus on its management

Most Read

1 Astrea IV offering of Class A-1 bonds 7.4 times subscribed
2 Park House in Orchard fetches record S$2,910 psf ppr price in collective sale
3 Malaysian financier Jho Low hiding in Macau: report
4 Trump, Kim pledge to work towards 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula at Singapore summit
5 SGX mulls new rule to protect minority shareholders in delistings
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Value of IPOs by Singapore issuers up 78% in H1

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

colin-sg-14.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Government & Economy

A PR coup as 'Singapore' tops Google search list in the US on eve of Trump-Kim summit

sia.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA investigating serious allegations made by passenger on delayed Singapore-India flight

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening