VIRUS OUTBREAK: JOBS IMPACT

Prudential plans to hire up to 500 more financial consultants in 2021

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM
For fresh graduates, successful applicants will undergo in-house training covering topics such as financial planning, financial needs analysis, and retirement planning.
Singapore

PRUDENTIAL Singapore on Wednesday said it plans to hire more mid-career individuals and fresh graduates amid the Covid-19 downturn.

The life insurer intends to hire up to 500 more financial consultants in 2021 than this year, as the "current health crisis has triggered...

