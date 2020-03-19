You are here

Prudential Thailand, TMB Bank in bancassurance tie-up

Thu, Mar 19, 2020 - 9:24 AM
PRUDENTIAL plc on Thursday said its Thai subsidiary, Prudential Life Assurance (Thailand), has entered into a strategic bancassurance partnership with TMB Bank.

With an initial term of 15 years, the tie-up will see TMB offering Prudential Thailand’s health and wealth solutions to the bank’s nine million customers.

This extends Prudential’s partnership with Thanachart Bank to TMB. The two Thai lenders merged last year to create the sixth-largest bank by deposits in the country.

The extended exclusive partnership agreement with TMB will commence on Jan 1, 2021. Until this time, the insurer’s current arrangement with Thanachart Bank will continue.

The latest agreement requires the novation of TMB’s current bancassurance distribution agreement with another insurance group. This change will cost 24.5 billion baht (S$1.08 billion), which will be paid in two instalments, with 12 billion baht due in April 2020 and the remainder due on Jan 1, 2021, Prudential said.

The funding for this transaction will come from a mixture of Prudential Asia’s existing resources and Prudential plc’s own resources, and may potentially include new debt.

In line with the Prudential group’s policy, the amounts described above will be capitalised as an intangible asset representing distribution rights.

In its bourse filing on Thursday, the insurer said that Thailand is South-east Asia’s second-largest life insurance market and largest mutual fund market.

The bancassurance partnership complements Prudential’s top-five market position in the mutual fund market.

“It also deepens the strong relationship with TMB established through Prudential’s joint-venture asset management partnerships, where Prudential has a 12 per cent share of the Thai mutual fund market,” Prudential said.

Nic Nicandrou, chief executive of Prudential Corporation Asia, noted that the tie-up with TMB will provide Thais with access to a digital platform and holistic solutions to both protect their families and grow their wealth.

TMB chief executive Piti Tantakasem said: “We look forward to taking our life insurance business to the next level with Prudential Thailand, as we provide innovative offerings to customers across the country.”

Shares of Prudential plc on the Singapore bourse last traded at US$18.70 on March 3.

