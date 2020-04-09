Prudential to issue US$1b in 10-year notes

BRITISH life insurance and financial services company Prudential plc has priced US$1 billion worth of new notes, maturing in 2030, at 3.125 per cent.

The issuance of the senior unsecured notes, under Prudential’s US registered shelf facility, is expected to be completed on April 14, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The insurer intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, according to the preliminary prospectus supplement filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Application will be made to list the notes on the New York Stock Exchange, the London-based firm said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The joint book-running managers are Barclays, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB and MUFG.

Shares of Prudential on the Singapore bourse's mainboard last traded at US$19.30 on March 25.