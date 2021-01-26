PSA International joins global efforts to solve crew-change crisis, support vaccine distribution

Get our introductory offer at only
PSA International announced on Tuesday that it has joined international efforts to push back against Covid-19, having signed the Neptune Declaration for Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change, and supported Unicef (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) to distribute Covid-19...
