You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

PUB awards Koh Brothers Eco unit and JV partner S$668.2m pumping stations project

Mon, Jul 15, 2019 - 1:08 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

NATIONAL water agency PUB has appointed Koh Brothers Eco Engineering’s unit and its joint venture (JV) partner, China Harbour (Singapore) Engineering Company, for a S$668.2 million influent pumping stations project at the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant.

The contract was awarded to Koh Brothers Building & Civil Engineering Contractor (KBCE) and the JV partner after an open tender exercise in the fourth quarter of 2018 which received 16 bids.

Koh Brothers Eco has an effective 60 per cent stake in a JV company set up by KBCE and China Harbour (Singapore) Engineering for the project.

The influent pumping stations is a "major part" of the Deep Tunnel Sewerage System (DTSS) Phase 2 project, PUB said on Monday. Construction is expected to conclude by 2025.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A total of five deep shafts will be constructed at the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant to house 26 large capacity pumps. The largest pump has a capacity of 195,000 cubic metres a day, able to fill 78 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The pumping stations will be equipped to pump domestic and industrial used water from deep sewerage tunnels to the plant separately for treatment. While domestic used water will be treated before being purified further to NEWater, industrial used water will be treated and supplied to industries for reuse.

PUB said the DTSS Phase 2 project is an ambitious S$6.5 billion infrastructure project which looks to boost Singapore's water sustainability through the reclamation and recycling of water in an endless cycle. The first phase of the project was completed in 2008.Yong Wei Hin, Director, DTSS Phase 2, PUB, said the pumping stations are the focal point that link the DTSS Phase 2 tunnels with the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant.

"Our goal is to ensure the sustainability and resilience of the used water system to facilitate large-scale water reclamation and recycling in Singapore, and the award of this contract brings us one step closer to it," Mr Yong added.

Koh Brothers Eco chief executive Paul Shin added the project win also marks a significant milestone for the firm as its order book grows beyond S$1.0 billion. This is from S$632.3 million as at March 31, the company said.

Koh Brothers Eco shares last closed at 4.2 Singapore cents on Friday, up 0.3 cent or 7.7 per cent.  

Companies & Markets

CapitaLand’s Ascott signs 26 new properties, enters 6 new cities

Pernod Ricard takes 34% stake in Yoma whisky joint venture

Spackman to buy Korean film production company for S$3.3m in shares

Accrelist turns around with final facelift

Potential rate cuts music to market bulls' ears

Want to profit from a trade war? There's an investment fund for that too

Editor's Choice

BT_20190715_CCWALLETTAN_3834803.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Garage

E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space

BP_Singapore Exchange_150719_5.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Junior miner, bullion-linked ETF on SGX rally on gold rush

BT_20190715_LTTOPLINE_3834860.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Accrelist turns around with final facelift

Most Read

1 35 employees kill themselves. Will their bosses go to jail?
2 Singapore not expecting full-year recession at this point, says DPM Heng Swee Keat
3 How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears
4 Aberdeen to manage AIIB's US$500m ESG portfolio of Asian infrastructure bonds
5 Warren Buffett's electric cars are here
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_retire_150719_114.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Banking & Finance

1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey

BP_SGcondo_150719_120.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore developers sell 821 or 14% fewer private homes in June 2019 than in May; 26% higher than last June

Jul 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to develop over 40 new standards for new tech, business models

BP_Singaporeconstruction_150719_102.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore’s construction sector may face protracted slowdown in medium term: Fitch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly