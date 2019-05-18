PUB takes over troubled Tuaspring desalination plant

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
NATIONAL water agency PUB has taken over the Tuaspring desalination plant with effect from Saturday, following the termination of the Water Purchase Agreement (WPA) with Hyflux subsidiary Tuaspring Pte Ltd.
The move safeguards Singapore's
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg