‘Put a ring on it’: Sony-GIC venture acquires Beyonce, Bruno Mars music catalogue
Previous media reports put the price tag for the portfolio at almost US$4 billion
- Songs in the portfolio include Beyonce's "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)". PHOTO: BT FILE
[SINGAPORE] Sony Music Publishing has agreed to acquire the complete music rights portfolio of Recognition Music Group, which includes over 45,000 songs by the likes of Beyonce and Bruno Mars.
The deal involves an investment venture between Sony Music Group and Singapore’s GIC, the music giant announced in a statement on Monday (May 11).
Unveiled in January, the Sony-GIC partnership is focused on acquiring and growing music catalogue assets across genres and markets.
Sony did not reveal the purchase price for the Recognition portfolio, which it is acquiring from funds managed by Blackstone. Previous media reports put the price tag at almost US$4 billion.
Songs in the portfolio include Beyonce’s Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It), Bruno Mars’ Locked Out of Heaven and Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You.
Sony Music Publishing’s chief executive Jon Platt said that the deal reflects a “belief in the enduring power of great music” that it shared with GIC.
Navigate Asia in
a new global order
Get the insights delivered to your inbox.
He added: “These timeless songs continue to define culture and inspire generations, and it is a privilege to champion their legacy as guardians of their next chapter.”
GIC has invested in the music industry for nearly a decade, looking into companies, catalogues and music-focused funds since 2017.
The deal “delivers a strong outcome for Blackstone”, said Qasim Abbas, its senior managing director and head of tactical opportunities international. It also “represents a further vote of confidence in music rights as an institutionally established asset class”, he noted.
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.
TRENDING NOW
On the board but frozen out: The Taib family feud tearing Sarawak construction giant apart
OCBC consumer banking chief Sunny Quek aims to double wealth business by 2029
‘We’re not a bubble tea brand’: Chagee aims to double Asia-Pacific footprint to 600 stores by 2027
UMS Integration closes 10.2% higher after posting ‘strong’ double-digit sales growth in Q1