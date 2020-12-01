You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Q3 corporate profits show signs of recovery amid rebound in economic activity

Outperformers for quarter include pandemic beneficiaries; coronavirus seen continuing to be key market driver
Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM
raewee@sph.com.sg@RaeWeeBT

nz_sgx_011228.jpg
For the third-quarter ended September 2020, earnings for Singapore-listed companies, while still weaker than a year earlier, point to signs of a recovery as economies start to open up, said analysts.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Singapore

FOR the third-quarter ended September 2020, earnings for Singapore-listed companies, while still weaker than a year earlier, point to signs of a recovery as economies start to open up, said analysts.

As at Nov 27, the 143 companies listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX)...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 1, 2020 07:18 AM
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin surges to all-time record as 2020 rally powers on

[LONDON] Bitcoin soared to a record high against the dollar on Monday, as its 2020 rally steamed ahead, boosted by...

Dec 1, 2020 07:13 AM
Life & Culture

Secret to George Clooney's hair? The Flowbee

[WASHINGTON] Pandemic hair getting out of control? Take a tip from George Clooney: the Hollywood style icon has...

Dec 1, 2020 07:09 AM
Government & Economy

WHO says 'will do everything' to find Covid-19 origins

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization insisted on Monday it would do everything possible to find the animal origins...

Dec 1, 2020 07:06 AM
Consumer

US 'Cyber Monday' sales at record-setting pace

[SAN FRANCISCO] Online deals for gadgets, games, wine and clothes put "Cyber Monday" sales on track for record...

Dec 1, 2020 07:03 AM
Transport

GM won't take stake in electric-truck startup Nikola

[NEW YORK] General Motors terminated a transaction to take a stake in Nikola, but reached a preliminary agreement to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDB and NEA appoint new chief executive officers

HDB to build diverse flat types, keep prices affordable in prime locations

Loss-making private home resales bear watching as stimulus tapers off

Broker's take: Look for recovery and resilience plays in S-Reits, says OCBC

Over 90% of The Landmark units launched sold on first day

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for