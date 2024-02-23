QAF profit rises 101% to S$22.6m in H2

MAINBOARD-LISTED QAF posted a 101 per cent rise in net profit to S$22.6 million for the second half of the year ended Dec 31, 2023, from S$11.2 million in the previous corresponding period.

This comes as the group increased sales from its bakery segment, driven by underlying growth across all its core markets, the multi-industry food company said in a regulatory filing on Friday (Feb 23).

It also recorded a profit of S$1.6 million from its joint venture (JV), Gardenia Bakeries, in H2 FY2023, reversing from losses of S$1.1 million in H2 FY2022.

Revenue for the second half of FY2023 rose 6 per cent to S$327 million, from S$307.1 million in the year-ago period.

This was partly due to higher revenue from its distribution and warehousing segment, and higher interest income from high interest rates.

Earnings per share stood at 4.8 Singapore cents for FY2023, up from 4.5 Singapore cents the previous year.

A final dividend of four Singapore cents per share was proposed for the full year in FY2023, unchanged from the year before. The date payable will be announced later.