Q&M in early discussions to sell part of stake in dental materials associate

Tue, Apr 23, 2019 - 8:43 AM
Q&M Dental Group is in discussions with two different parties to potentially sell some of its stake in associate company Aidite (Qinhuangdao) Technology, the dental services company said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Tuesday morning.

Q&M, which owns 48 per cent of Aidite, which produces dental materials, said discussions are ongoing and no definitive terms have been agreed.

The group also announced that 14 of its 17 senior founding dentists have extended their service agreements with the group until Jan 15, 2030.

The 14 dentists have also extended existing shareholders' agreements for Quan Min Holdings to Jan 15, 2031. Quan Min is a controlling shareholder of Q&M, and was established by the founding dentists in 2008 to regulate their affairs in respect of the company.

Q&M shares closed down 2.35 per cent, or S$0.01, to S$0.415 on Monday.

Companies & Markets

