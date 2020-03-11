You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Q&M joins 2 Chinese companies to establish mask-making company amid shortage due to Covid-19

Wed, Mar 11, 2020 - 10:40 PM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

MAINBOARD-listed Q&M Dental Group is joining hands with two Chinese companies to establish a surgical mask-manufacturing company, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday evening.

It said it entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Hubei Asihubao Living Supplies, a company that manufactures and sells Class 1 medical devices, and Guangzhou Pharmasen, a medical equipment wholesaler.

Under the proposed investment, all three companies will contribute funds to set up the joint venture company, with Aishubao contributing 70 per cent; Pharmasen, 10 per cent; and Q&M, 20 per cent.

The actual terms of the proposed investment and the respective investment amounts will be negotiated and agreed upon at the "definitive agreement stage", Q&M said.

This agreement comes in the wake of a worldwide shortage of surgical masks, which saw subsequent price surges, due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

SEE ALSO

12 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 3 RSAF servicemen

Q&M said even though it has a "healthy stockpile" of surgical masks for its staff and employees, it decided to enter into this joint venture as a means to reduce its reliance on external manufacturers and safeguard the company against future supply shocks.

Q&M shares closed at S$0.46 on Wednesday, up two Singapore cents or 4.55 per cent from the previous day.

Companies & Markets

United Hampshire US Reit's Singapore IPO 1.4 times subscribed

SPH commences £10.6m asset enhancement initiative for UK student accommodation

FTSE Value-Stocks Asean Index at its cheapest since Nov 2013

Genting's RWS launches offers as tourism numbers expected to dip

Hospital group IHH Healthcare offering on-demand coronavirus test

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB lowers Valuetronics target price to S$0.62 amid Covid-19 outbreak

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 11, 2020 10:43 PM
Consumer

Thailand files complaint against Lazada for overpriced masks

[BANGKOK] Thailand's Commerce Ministry on Wednesday filed a complaint against the Alibaba backed e-commerce platform...

Mar 11, 2020 09:50 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street slumps at open as investors doubt US response to virus

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes fell sharply at the open on Wednesday as investors were skeptical about President Donald...

Mar 11, 2020 09:40 PM
Companies & Markets

United Hampshire US Reit's Singapore IPO 1.4 times subscribed

THE initial public offering (IPO) for United Hampshire US Reit, the first retail real estate investment trust (Reit...

Mar 11, 2020 09:29 PM
Government & Economy

Britain pledges £30b package to combat coronavirus

[LONDON] Britain unveiled Wednesday a package of stimulus measures worth £30 billion (S$53.8 billion) to fight the...

Mar 11, 2020 09:09 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer prices unexpectedly rise in February

[WASHINGTON] US consumer prices unexpectedly rose in February but are likely to decline in the months ahead as the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.