Q&M unit gets lab licence to conduct testing services for Covid-19

A SUBSIDIARY of Q&M Dental Group has been granted a healthcare institution licence from the Ministry of Health to operate a clinical laboratory to conduct SARS-CoV-2 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing services for Covid-19. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes the Covid-19 disease....
