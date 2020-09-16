You are here

Q&M unit gets lab licence to conduct testing services for Covid-19

Wed, Sep 16, 2020 - 9:00 AM
A SUBSIDIARY of Q&M Dental Group has been granted a healthcare institution licence from the Ministry of Health to operate a clinical laboratory to conduct SARS-CoV-2 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing services for Covid-19. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes the Covid-19 disease....

Sep 16, 2020 09:00 AM
