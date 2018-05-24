You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

QT Vascular calls for trade halt pending announcement

Thu, May 24, 2018 - 8:28 AM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

MEDTECH firm QT Vascular has called for a trading halt pending an announcement at 8.10am on Thursday.

QT Vascular shares closed 12.5 per cent higher at S$0.018 on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

ISOTeam clinches seven new contracts worth S$52.6m

Vard clinches contract to build stern trawler for 400m kroner

TT International gets time extension to report results, hold AGM

Trading suspension of Hyflux perps leaves investors out on a limb

Can Hyflux get it right this time?

Debt restructuring - shift in attitude needed

Editor's Choice

BP_Hyflux_240518_3.jpg
May 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Can Hyflux get it right this time?

BT_20180524_KRHOUSE24_3447945.jpg
May 24, 2018
Real Estate

House of Tan Yeok Nee back on the market

BP_NOBLE_240518_10.jpg
May 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble saga offers lessons for Singapore capital market

Most Read

1 Hyflux said to mull seeking court protection for creditor talks
2 Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders
3 Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt
4 SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls
5 Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SG GDP 17982439.jpg
May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore GDP up 4.4% in Q1, full-year growth forecast at 2.5-3.5%

May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing continues to drive growth in Q1; services catching up

May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports up 1.1% in Q1; full-year forecast maintained at 1-3% growth

BP_Hyflux_240518_2.jpg
May 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Trading suspension of Hyflux perps leaves investors out on a limb

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening