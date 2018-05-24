You are here
QT Vascular calls for trade halt pending announcement
Thu, May 24, 2018 - 8:28 AM
MEDTECH firm QT Vascular has called for a trading halt pending an announcement at 8.10am on Thursday.
QT Vascular shares closed 12.5 per cent higher at S$0.018 on Wednesday.
sentifi.com
Market voices on:
Companies & Markets
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Breaking News
Editor's Choice
Most Read
Must Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait