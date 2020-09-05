Quarz, Black Crane ask Sabana Reit trustee to form opinion on whether manager failed to follow trust deed terms

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
FUND managers Quarz Capital Management and Black Crane Capital have asked the trustee of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana Reit) to form an opinion as to whether the trust's manager, in pursuing a merger with ESR-Reit, "failed to follow...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes